REGION —The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League has seven teams this year: Archies of Mexico, Cannatopia Runners of Wilton/Farmington (new team), Jay, Horace Mann Insurance of Jay/Livermore (formally Bessey Design), Hotel Rumford, Smart Care PT of Dixfield (formally Dixfield) and The Thunder (formally The Ballers) of Rumford/Mexico. All games are played at Mountain Valley High School on Sunday mornings from December through the end of March. The league website is mvrbl.webs.com.

There were only two games played this past Sunday, Dec. 26, with the holidays deterring several teams from having full squads. So, with Smart Care PT drawing a bye wanting the day off, idle Hotel Rumford and Jay forced a slight change of schedule. Archies played their scheduled game against Horrace Mann and The Thunder and Cannatopia Runners played for the second week in a row.

Archies, Inc (3-1) played a close game but managed to edge Horace Mann Ins (1-2). 85-82. Archies was directed by Nate Carson (27 points), Kindle Bonsal (22) and Craig Derouche (14). Horace Mann got a game high 29 (9 threes) from Jonah Sutter, 16 from Dalton Webster and 15 from captain, Jake Bessey.

The Thunder (1-3) picked up their first win of the year, avenging a loss and smoking the Cannatopia Runners (1-3), 82-47. The winners got balanced scoring from Will Bean (19 points), Rylee Flynn (15), Cooper Davis (12) and Draven Finnegan (11). The Runners were led by Hunter Meeks (18 points) and Eric Gemelli (12).

