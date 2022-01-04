LIVERMORE FALLS — The positive cases of COVID-19 in Regional School Unit 73 schools appears to be lessening.

From Dec. 4 to 12, there were 15 total cases according to information provided by Superintendent Scott Albert. There were 22 cases from Dec. 14 to 19 and 24 cases from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, he noted. The first two reports were for shorter periods of time while the last one was over 13 days, he wrote in an email Monday, Jan. 3. The numbers may rise in that not all cases may have been reported over vacation, he noted.

In the latest update, Albert shared there were four students and one staff member that tested positive at both the primary and elementary schools, two students and three staff at the middle school, six students and two staff at the high school, and one district-wide staff person.

From Nov. 18 to Dec. 9 there were 63 cases across the district, with seven of those in the last five days. At the Nov. 18 Board of Directors meeting Albert reported there had been 182 positive cases since Oct. 21.

Spruce Mountain schools moved to remote learning from Nov. 3 to 14 because of the surge in cases then.

In his email Sunday, Jan. 2, Albert noted he would be meeting Monday with the Commissioner of Education and other superintendents regarding changes the Maine CDC has made for quarantining and close contacts.

School nurses would be meeting with the State School Nurse Consultant tomorrow as well, he wrote.

“These two meetings are to help clarify and solidify the changes,” Albert noted. “These changes should help keep more kids in school and less time out on quarantine.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: