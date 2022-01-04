FARMINGTON — Seven corrections officers at the Franklin County Detention Center have COVID-19, but no inmates are infected, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Tuesday.

Trying to cover four shifts with only two shifts of personnel is difficult, Nichols said.

The classification officer who usually works in the front office, the jail custodian and the jail administrator, who are all certified corrections officers, are taking on extra duties, Nichols said.

He has asked law enforcement in the county to hold off temporarily on bringing arrestees to the jail, unless the charges pertain to violence, domestic violence-related crimes or a risk to public safety.

Instead, police will issue summonses for criminal offenses or bring those arrested to their respective police stations and call a bail commissioner.

The jail had an outbreak among inmates in January 2021. Somerset County Jail in Madison housed some of the Franklin County inmates for a brief time.

An outbreak is defined as three or more infected people at one place, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

