Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. Due to rising costs of just about everything, they will be raising prices by $1, and are hoping that will cover our cost and still pay the bills. So, suppers will range from $10 to $13. We are hoping that this won’t deter our supporters. In January, the first meal of the New Year will be Friday, Jan. 7 and will be pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans with apple cake for dessert $10. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

