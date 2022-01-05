FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract with unionized jail personnel that increases wages and adds other positions.

The agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2021, and runs through June 30, 2024.

The contract gives union employees a 4% wage increase in the first year and a 3% increase each of the next two years, interim county Clerk Vickie Braley said Wednesday.

Four positions were also added to the contract: two cooks, a custodian and a clerk at the Franklin County Detention Center.

The cook supervisor, jail administrator and assistant administrator are nonunion employees and not covered in the agreement.

Vacation time was also changed so employees know how much time they will get for the year.

The starting rate for a corrections officer will go from of $16.24 to $18.26 in 2022-23, she said.

Hopefully, the increase will attract more applicants for corrections officer positions, she said.

