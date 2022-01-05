RUMFORD — Residents in Regional School Unit 10 are being asked what characteristics they think are most important in a principal for Mountain Valley High School.

“We invite students, parents, community members, school board members and RSU 10 staff to complete this survey by Wednesday, Jan. 12,” according to a survey sent to residents of Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Buckfield, Sumner and Hartford.

Tom Danylik was named interim principal after Matt Gilbert resigned in September after nearly two decades at the school. He was hired in October as assistant superintendent for Regional School Unit 2, which includes the Kennebec County towns of Monmouth, Richmond, Farmingdale, Dresden and Hallowell.

This week, Gilbert took over the duties of Superintendent Tonya Arnold, who is taking a leave of absence.

Advertisements for Mountain Valley High School principal are expected to begin this month and interviews of applicants conducted in February.

Superintendent Deb Alden wrote in an email this week that she heard from some residents in the district who want to have more input and to be more involved in the selection process.

“When situations are presented that may require a change it is important that you hear from the community, which not only includes staff, but students, parents and citizens of the community as well,” she wrote.

She said she is hoping more students will respond to the survey. As of Tuesday, 15 had, she said.

Besides the high school in Rumford, the others are Rumford Elementary School and the Western Foothills Regional Program, both in Rumford; Meroby Elementary School and Mountain Valley Middle School, both in Mexico; Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner; and Buckfield Junior-Senior High School in Buckfield.

