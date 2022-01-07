Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. Due to rising costs of just about everything, they will be raising prices by $1, and are hoping that will cover our cost and still pay the bills. So, suppers will range from $10 to $13. We are hoping that this won’t deter our supporters. In January, the first meal of the New Year will be Friday, Jan. 7, and will be pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans with apple cake for dessert $10. Meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON —On Saturday, Jan. 15, there will be a Public Takeout/Pickup supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton 5-6 p.m. The menu will be Ham, Potato, Mixed Vegetables, applesauce, rolls, and brownies for dessert. $9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. We would appreciate all meal reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per delivered meal. For meal reservations you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 7782354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190.

Music

FARMINGTON —Hope Chernesky, on fiddle, guitar with vocals, will perform on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. in Nordica

Auditorium. (Snow date, Feb. 13). Admission is $10 at the door or on ArtsFarmington’s website, artsfarmington.org. Those in attendance will need to be masked and show proof of vaccination. Social distancing, when possible, is recommended. Call 778-9437 for more info.

