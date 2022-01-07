WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 21.

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 201, John Gregoire 194, Albert Farmer 193

Men’s High Series scratch: John Gregoire 517, Tony White 488, Ryan Cushman 487

Men’s High Game handicap: Albert Farmer 249, Skip Johnson 232, Brian Wight 231

Men’s High Series handicap: Skip Johnson 630, Brian Wight 628, Martin Hamner 627

Women’s High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 170, Cathy Walton 163, Cleo Barker 141

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 482, Cathy Walton 436, Cleo Barker 392

Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 232, Judy Cubby 214, Cleo Barker 213

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 643, Cleo Barker 608, Mariah Barden 602

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 28

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 212, Stephen Adams 201, John Gregoire & Skip Johnson 190

Men’s High Series scratch: Tony White 616, Stephen Adams 534, John Gregoire 484

Men’s High Game handicap: Skip Johnson 249, Tony White 232, Martin Hamner 231

Men’s High Series handicap: Tony White 630, Skip Johnson 628, Stephen Adams 627

Women’s High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 187, Cleo Barker 176, Cathy Walton 175

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 509, Cathy Walton 444, Cleo Barker 443

Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 248, Cathy Walton 244, Mariah Barden 227

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 659, Cathy Walton 651, Mariah Barden 629

Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Dec. 29

Teams: Designs by Darlene 70-34, Just One More 68-36, Mines in the Gutter 60-44, Living on a Spare 58-46, Bowling Belles 52-52, Wreckin Balls 48-56, Coffee Beans 30-74, Got the Splits 22-82.

Games: Kelly Couture 197, Heather Malone 195, Lynn Chellis 192, Rocell Marcellino 169, Cecile Willett 166, Lisa Dube 163, Michelle Perkins 160, Trish Davis 152.

Series: Lynn Chellis 527, Heather Malone 452, Kelly Couture 435, Lisa Dube 434, Cecile Willett 423, Rocell Marcellino 407, Michelle Perkins 394, Michelle Monroe 378.

