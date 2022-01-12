Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. Due to rising costs of just about everything, they will be raising prices by $1, and are hoping that will cover our cost and still pay the bills. So, suppers will range from $10 to $13. We are hoping that this won’t deter our supporters. In January, the meal for Friday, Jan. 14 will be beef stroganoff over noodles, mixed vegetables with peach dump cake for dessert $10. Meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Jan. 15, there will be a Public Takeout/Pickup supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton 5-6 p.m. The menu will be Ham, Potato, Mixed Vegetables, applesauce, rolls, and brownies for dessert. $9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. We would appreciate all meal reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per delivered meal. For meal reservations you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 7782354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190.

Music

FARMINGTON —Hope Chernesky, on fiddle, guitar with vocals, will perform on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium. (Snow date, Feb. 13). Admission is $10 at the door or on ArtsFarmington’s website, artsfarmington.org. Those in attendance will need to be masked and show proof of vaccination. Social distancing, when possible, is recommended. Call 778-9437 for more info.

