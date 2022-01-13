FARMINGTON — Nomination papers are available at the Municipal Building and must be returned by Jan. 27. Elections will be held Monday, March 28.
This year there are two Selectman seats, currently held by Joshua Bell and Michael Fogg, and two positions for the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors, currently held by Doug Dunlap and Kirk Doyle, up for election, Town Clerk Leanne Dickey said Friday, Jan. 7. All are three year terms, she said.
“Doug Dunlap is not seeking re-election, Michael Fogg has taken out papers,” she said. “There must be at least 25 signatures but not more than 100.”
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 14
-
Dear Abby
Other woman rebuilds her life after affair fizzles
-
Dr. Roach
Some medicines can make blood sugar control harder
-
Horoscope
Gemini: regardless of what others do or say. Stick to what you know, and don’t deviate from your plans because someone does
-
Opinion
Jon St. Laurent: Electoral fraud claims in 2020 echoed 1876 deal