FARMINGTON — Nomination papers are available at the Municipal Building and must be returned by Jan. 27. Elections will be held Monday, March 28.

This year there are two Selectman seats, currently held by Joshua Bell and Michael Fogg, and two positions for the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors, currently held by Doug Dunlap and Kirk Doyle, up for election, Town Clerk Leanne Dickey said Friday, Jan. 7. All are three year terms, she said.

“Doug Dunlap is not seeking re-election, Michael Fogg has taken out papers,” she said. “There must be at least 25 signatures but not more than 100.”

