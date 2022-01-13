NEW SHARON — The New Sharon Snow Riders will be holding an ice fishing derby 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, on Crowell Pond in Chesterville and New Sharon.

All proceeds will benefit the snowmobile club. There is a $5 entry fee.

Start time will be earlier this year and when it is held, organizer Matt Lemieux said Monday, Jan. 10. “It’s been held in February in the past,” he noted.

Registration will be at the part of Crowell Pond next to Route 43 with tickets also available at Backwoods Bait and Tackle in New Sharon, Lemieux said.

“This is the third year we’ve hosted it,” he noted. “We skipped two years because of COVID.”

Prizes include $100 for biggest brook trout and jig pole to largest bass/pickerel/white or yellow perch. Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will also be awarded.

New Sharon Snow Riders meets 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Masonic Hall, 46 Mercer Road, New Sharon.

For more information on the club or the ice fishing derby call Lemieux, 778-6476.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: