JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. On January 14, the menu will include Beef stroganoff over noodles, mixed vegetables with peach dump cake for dessert for $10. On Jan. 21, the meal features “Larry’s Famous Ribs,” beans, cole slaw and chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting All for $13. For this meal, there will be limited seating inside, reservations will be needed, and the Post doors will open at 4 p.m. Takeout meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON —On January 15, there will be a Public Takeout/Pickup supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant,Road East Wilton, Maine, from 5 until 6 p.m. The menu will be Ham, Potato, Mixed Vegetables, applesauce, rolls, and brownies for dessert. $9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. We would appreciate all meal reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 13. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per delivered meal. For meal reservations you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 7782354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190.

