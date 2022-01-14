Bob Jones
GREENVILLE, SC — Jessie Johnson, a freshman culinary arts major from Temple, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
