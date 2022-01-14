WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan 4

Men’s High Game scratch: John Gregoire 236, Tony White 182, Skip Johnson 178

Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 587, Tony White 514, Skip Johnson 488

Mens High Game handicap: John Gregoire 266, Skip Johnson 238, Dave Ferrie 221

Mens High Series handicap: John Gregoire 677, Skip Johnson 668, Dave Ferrie 655

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 182, Cathy Walton 152, Cleo Barker 138,

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 527, Cathy Walton 435, Cleo Barker 406

Women High Game handicap: Judy Cubby 223, Mariah Barden 221, Cathy Walton 220

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 644, Cathy Walton 639, Cleo Barker 619

Wednesday Night Ladies Week of Jan. 5

Teams: Just One More 72-40, Designs by Darlene 70-42, Mines in the Gutter 66-46, Living on a Spare 60-52, Bowling Belles 60-52, Wreckin Balls 52-60, Coffee Beans 34-78, Got the Splits 26-86.

Games: Rocell Marcellino 163, Vicky Kinsey 161, Cecile Willett 160, Lisa Dube 153, Michelle Young 153, Kelly Couture 151, Heather Malone 150, Jolene Luce 146.

Series: Michelle Young 423, Lisa Dube 416, Kelly Couture 416, Heather Malone 405, Vicky Kinsey 395 Jolene Luce 389, Cecile Willett 383,- Rocell Marcellino 379.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: