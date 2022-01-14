Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington has selected the Pets of the Week. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Blanket, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Blanket. I have a very interesting personality. I can be insanely sweet and outgoing. I am very demanding of attention and love to be doted on. However, when I’m done, please let me be. I am very selective about my cat friends here at the shelter.

Murray, Hound Mix, Male, 6 to 7 Years: Meet Murray! This sweet old man hound is looking for an understanding home who will help continue with his training and also help him develop confidence around new people and other animals. Murray would like to do a meet and greet with your current dog to see if they can be friends.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: