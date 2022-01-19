JAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars, Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335 announces it will be open for inside dining and drive-through takeout Friday, Jan. 21 by reservation only.

This will be for the special Friday take out meal for “Larrys’ Famous Ribs” dinner. The Post will open at 4 p.m. Jan. 21, with the rib dinner being served at 5 p.m. for members and guests. The Post bar will open promptly at 4 p.m. for those members and guests wishing to socialize and help the Post “celebrate” its’ first Friday night dinner since the coronavirus pandemic forced closing for meals. Only those members and guests with reservations will be allowed entry.

“This will be the first time in over 20 months that the Post will allow members and guests to dine in and eat their Friday night meal in-house and socialize with longtime friends,” Post Commander Don Frechette said. “We are all excited at the Post to again have members and guests visit our post. We are eager to show off the “makeover” that has been done to the upstairs dining and bar area during the COVID shutdown.

“We are preparing for a good turnout”, Frechette said. “We will see how our members and guests respond, and decide if and when we offer indoor dining again.”

Post Judge Advocate Jim Manter said, “We have been so blessed by a dedicated group of a dozen and a half Post and Auxiliary members that during the pandemic were preparing the Friday night take out only meals. This has literally kept our Post from closing its doors permanently.

“By not having the post open, its’ also allowed us to complete some long needed projects of repainting the rental hall, renovating the walk-in cooler, and lighting upgrades,” he noted. “This dining hall opening will add to our gradual re-opening plan, that adds to the Posts’ Tuesday night Cribbage Tournaments, and the popular hall rental use. Local community support has been incredible for us.”

Post Chef Larry Bilodeau is excited to start the long process of preparing the ribs for the upcoming dinner.

“It’s a lot of work, but our dedicated supporters of our Friday take out dinners have shown they love the rib dinners,” Bilodeau said. “Historically the rib dinners have been the most popular, with over 100 dinners being ordered each time. It takes our dedicated rib team several days to prepare this meal, so get your order in early!

“The BBQ ribs, slaw, beans, and desert are always a sellout,” Bilodeau added.

The temporary dining opening is not without restrictions.

“Dining inside the Post this Friday will be by reservation only, and on a first come, first availability only,” Frechette said. “Meals will be served in takeout containers and tables will be socially distanced.“Masks are required for all members and guests entering the Post, and only to be lowered while eating or consuming a beverage that has been purchased at the Post.

“All guests will be required to sign in as well with a Post member,” he noted.

When asked if any entertainment would be offered, Frechette said no decision had been made to date and was still under consideration. Most likely only acoustical entertainment would be offered if it was decide to staff the stage, he said.

For take out dinners please call 897-2122. If dining in is desired, please indicate at time order is placed. The Post will return your call to confirm the dine in table reservation.

