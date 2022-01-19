REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension plans to offer two advanced beekeeping webinars, two sessions each, beginning with Honey Bee Diseases and Pests set for 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 17.
The next course, Swarming and Swarm Management, is planned for 6-8:30 p.m. March 3 and 10. The fee is $35.
The $50 fee includes the required textbook. Registration for both courses are required, to register, visit extension.umaine.edu.
The courses will be taught by EAS-certified master beekeeper Erin MacGregor Forbes. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-781-6099, or email [email protected].
