REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension plans to offer two advanced beekeeping webinars, two sessions each, beginning with Honey Bee Diseases and Pests set for 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 17.

The next course, Swarming and Swarm Management, is planned for 6-8:30 p.m. March 3 and 10. The fee is $35.

The $50 fee includes the required textbook. Registration for both courses are required, to register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

The courses will be taught by EAS-certified master beekeeper Erin MacGregor Forbes. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-781-6099, or email [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: