ORONO— University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an online workshop about best practices for winter care of alpacas and llamas from noon–2 p.m. on Feb. 15.

“Winter Care of Camelids” topics include practical approaches to water and shelter management, nutritional demands during winter, differences among feeds and why a balanced ration is critical to animal well being. Anne Lichtenwalner, UMaine Extension associate professor, veterinarian, and director of the Extension Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, will lead the workshop.

The fee is a sliding scale of $0–10; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

filed under: