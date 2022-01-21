FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they have seen a man whose family last saw him Jan. 6 in Industry.

A missing person’s complaint has been filed for Austin Bean, 37, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It is reported that he also was seen in the Lewiston area.

Anyone with information about where Bean can be located is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Morgan at 207-778-2680 or call Franklin County Dispatch at 207-778-6140 and ask to speak with the on-duty supervisor.

People may also send the office a message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/franklincountysheriffmaine.

If anyone has information but wishes to remain anonymous, then deputies will honor that request.

