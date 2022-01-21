WILTON —Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of Jan. 12
Teams: Just One More 76-44, Mines in the Gutter 72-48, Designs by Darlene72-48, Bowling Belles 68-52, Living on a Spare 64-56, Wreckin Balls 54-66, Coffee Beans 34-86,Got the Splits 32-88.
Games: Michelle Perkins 181, Trish Davis180, Cecile Willett 163, Lynn Chellis158, Vicky Kinsey 151, Heather Malone 151, Jolene Luce 145,Mellissa Malone 143.
Series: Lynn Chellis 446, Cecile Willett 436, Vicky Kinsey 418, Trish Davis 416, Heather Malone 414, Michelle Perkins 403, Gayle Donahue 401, Jolene Luce 390.
