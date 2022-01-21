Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND — Joseph Burdin, New Sharon, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester at Bismarck State College, North Dakota’s only polytechnic institution.

“Our BSC community is so proud of the students named to the Fall 2021 President’s Honor Roll. At a time, and in a world, where we are facing challenges on so many levels, we’re so proud of our students rising to their possibilities and not allowing the challenges to interfere with their academic goals,” says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.

