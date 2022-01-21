WILTON — First Congregational Church of Wilton Sunday morning worship services are now being live streamed.

The live streams are available each week on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchOfWilton. The stream begins at 9:25 a.m. to allow viewers to enjoy the prelude provided by organist Mary Ryan.

The services are also available to view at a later time on the Facebook page.

