WILTON — First Congregational Church of Wilton Sunday morning worship services are now being live streamed.
The live streams are available each week on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchOfWilton. The stream begins at 9:25 a.m. to allow viewers to enjoy the prelude provided by organist Mary Ryan.
The services are also available to view at a later time on the Facebook page.
