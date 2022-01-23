LEWISTON — A 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds Saturday night on Pierce Street and police were searching for the shooter a day later.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called out to the area of Pierce and Walnut streets after several people reported of hearing several shots found in the area.

When they arrived, officers found the victim wounded from at least two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he remained on Sunday.

Early reports were that the victim had been shot in the arm and back, but police did not elaborate on the injuries. The victim was listed as stable at the Lewiston hospital Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police quickly roped off a section of Pierce Street where the shooting had occurred. Investigators said several shell casings were found in the area.

Police said it appeared that the shooting did not appear to be random — the victim and shooter know each other, according to Lewiston Police Lt. Derek St. Laurent. The department’s detectives were still investigating Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Murphy at 513-3001.

