FARMINGTON — David Fuller will be retiring Feb. 17 after more than 24 years with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County.

Fuller, the county’s Agriculture and Non-Timber Forest Products Professional IV, began working for Extension in September 1997. Previously he had been assistant manager of two Agway stores, an apple orchard manager, vegetable variety trial manager at Johnny’s Selected Seeds and low bush blueberry research assistant with UMaine Extension, he wrote in an email Thursday, Jan. 20.

“I will miss working with the wonderful people of Franklin County,” Fuller wrote. “It has been a real privilege to serve all the folks over the years and I will also miss my co-workers dearly.”

Fuller is well-known for his work with fiddleheads and garlic. He has taught countless youth how to make and market Christmas swags. Home and commercial gardeners have relied on his expertise to identify insects, diseases and other issues affecting their crops.

Helping folks with soil testing, helping new farmers and gardeners, helping and working with the many other partners in Franklin County, writing Extension publications and mentoring new Extension employees are other tasks Fuller was involved with.

“Helping farmers and gardeners to have greater success in their businesses and home plots,” Fuller responded when asked about his greatest accomplishment. He noted he would least miss “all of those meetings, but I will miss the people I met with!”

When asked about his future plans Fuller replied, “I’ll spend time in the woods and garden and catch up on visiting friends and family. I’ll travel and try some new restaurants when it’s wise to do so.”

Fuller noted that a job description for his position is being finalized and will be advertised soon.

“The applicant will need to have experience in commercial agriculture with a relevant degree,” he wrote.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Franklin County for the opportunity to serve as their [agriculture] agent,” Fuller wrote. “It has been a wonderful 24 years and I am very grateful for the opportunity that I have had.”

