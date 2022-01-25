WELD — A fire Tuesday destroyed a small single-story camp in town, according to the fire chief.

Weld Fire Chief Corey Hutchinson said the camp was located across from Brown Neighborhood Road, which is off Center Hill Road.

Two fire investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, Hutchinson said, noting no one was home when the fire was reported at about 9 a.m.

When the first firefighter arrived, it was engulfed in flames, he said.

“It is a complete loss,” Hutchinson said.

Firefighters left the scene about noon but were called back to extinguish a flare-up at about 12:30 p.m. They left the site three hours later.

Hutchinson did not immediately know the owner’s name.

Several firefighters from Weld, Carthage, Wilton and Phillips responded to help fight the blaze, he said.

