ANDOVER — Voters will choose a selectman March 1 to succeed Mark Thurston who resigned this month, Town Clerk Melinda Averill announced.
The term is for three years. Nomination papers are available at the Town Office and must be returned by Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.
The election will be held at the Town Hall.
Thurston won election in March 2017 as a write-in, unseating Jim Adler, 53-28.
Other board members are Chairman Brian Mills and Joe Luce.
