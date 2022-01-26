Roger Williams

BRISTOL, RI — Emma Feagin, of Readfield has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Dean

FRANKLIN, MA — Dean College is pleased to announce that Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA Springfield College has named Thomas Casey from Turner, ME to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2021 fall semester. Casey has a primary major of Exercise Science / Applied Exercise Science.

The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incomplete or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

filed under: