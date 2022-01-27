JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday to buy 6-inch high-resolution, aerial digital photos of the town for $10,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the mapping project.

Franklin County commissioners voted Jan. 4 to have 18-inch high-resolution aerial photos taken of the county for $40,382 as part of a statewide orthoimagery program. Because the county agreed to participate in the project, municipalities are allowed to buy closer-resolution images for a substantial savings, Susan Pratt, county program administrator, previously said.

The flyover of the county will be done this spring. The county is also paying for the project with the federal money. It has received half of its $5.86 million allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to receive the remainder this year.

Jay has received $244,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to receive the other half this year.

In other business, selectpersons set the interest rate on delinquent taxes at 4% for 2022-23. The current rate is 6%, which is the maximum the state allowed for 2021. This year the state maximum is 4%.

In another matter, the Select Board voted to send a letter of support to Ron Jacques, president of the Spruce Mountain Ski Club, who is working on applying for a grant for the ski area. Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls own the mountain.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Jacques contacted her about a letter to be included in a grant application. He will also be asking Livermore and Livermore Falls for a letter.

“The club is looking to do some long overdue capital improvements and ways to keep our overhead down as well as reduce the tax burden on the (three) towns,” Jacques wrote in an email to LaFreniere.

