Concert



FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present the talented Mt. Blue High School senior, Hope Chernesky. Hope was originally set to perform in Nordica Auditorium on February 6 at 3 p.m., but circumstances due to the recent spread of the Omicron virus in Franklin County, the ArtsFarmington’s concert on Feb.6, featuring Hope Chernesky, will be live-streamed only. To learn more about the concert, and how to access the live streaming, visit artsfarmington.org. The live streaming will be free.

For more information about ArtsFarmington you can visit artsfarmington.org. If you need more info about this concert call 778-9437.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. Jan 28, features Chicken Parmesan , green salad, garlic bread with honey bun cake for dessert for $10

• Feb. 4 – the meal will feature meatloaf, potato, carrots and banana pudding cake for $10

• March 11 it will be Turkey pot pie, cranbury sauce and chocolate covered cherry cake just $10

• March 18 – Ham, scallop potatoes, green beans with pumpkin spice cake, also $10

• March 25, Mardi Gras Jambalaya with corn bread, creamy cucumber salad with hornets’ nest cake, all for $11

Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

