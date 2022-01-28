St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Meghan Charles from Farmington has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2021 semester. Charles is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology and environmental studies. Charles attended Mount Blue High School. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

STATE — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. Taegan Heath and Kamy Pooler, New Sharon; Callahan Crosby, Rangeley.

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Jack Murray of Farmington and Evan Stone of Wilton have been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

