ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a webinar for farmers considering adding an irrigation system from 10 a.m.–noon on Feb. 7.

“Getting Started With Irrigation” will include how to assess current water supplies and evaluate irrigation’s cost-effectiveness, as well as options for irrigation equipment. Scheduled speakers are Candi Gilpatric, agricultural engineer with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Maine, and Trevor Hardy, manager and systems engineer for Brookdale Fruit Farm Inc. and Brookdale Farm Supplies, Hollis, New Hampshire.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ellen Mallory, 207.581.2942; [email protected]

