WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan.11

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 227, Ryan Cushman 214, John Gregoire 193

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 592, John Gregoire 565, Ryan Cushman 539

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 253, John Gregoire 252, Albert Farmer 248,

Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 653, John Gregoire 652, Tony White 640

Women High Game scratch: Cleo Barker 169, Mariah Barden 165, Cathy Walton 145,

Women’s High Series scratch: Cleo Barker 481, Mariah Barden 464, Cathy Walton 388

Women High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 240, Judy Cubby 216, Cathy Walton 214

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 694, Judy Cubby 608, Cathy Walton 589

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan.18

Men’s High Game scratch: Ryan Cushman 177, Skip Johnson 171, Brian Wight 168

Mens High Series scratch: Ryan Cushman 485, Skip Johnson 471, Albert Farmer 452

Mens High Game handicap: Brian Wight 252, Tom Farding 237, Skip Johnson 229,

Mens High Series handicap: Brian Wight 672, Tom Farding 662, Skip Johnson 645

Women High Game scratch: Cleo Barker 137, Cathy Walton 131, Judy Cubby 115,

Women’s High Series scratch: Cleo Barker 378, Cathy Walton 358, Judy Cubby 329

Women High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 206, Judy Cubby 202, Cathy Walton 198

Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 590, Cleo Barker 585, Cathy Walton 559

Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of Jan. 19.

Teams: Just One More 83-45, Mines in the Gutter 78-50, Living on a Spare 72-56, Designs by Darlene 72-56, Bowling Belles 68-60, Wreckin Balls 62-66, Coffee Beans 35-93, Got the Splits 34-94.

Games: Lynn Chellis 216, Mellissa Malone 172, Jolene Luce 164, Maria Ross 158, Vicky Kinsey 151, Nicole Edmunds 146, Jen Kelly 145, Kelly Couture 144.

Series: Lynn Chellis 515, Mellissa Malone 462, Jolene Luce 441, Maria Ross 413, Kelly Couture 410, Vicky Kinsey 392, Nicole Edmunds 380, Michelle Perkins 375

