Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington has selected the Pets of the Week. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Rosemary, 6 to 7 Years, Female: Hi there, my name is Rosemary. I am a sweet lady who is a little on the shy side. I love hanging out in warm cat beds and sleeping is one of my favorite pastimes. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Leah, 4 Years, Female, Cattle Dog/Shepherd Mix: Meet Leah! This sweet and outgoing girl loves being outside and going for long walks. According to her previous home she is good with children but would do best as an only pet.

