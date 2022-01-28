Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington has selected the Pets of the Week. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!
Rosemary, 6 to 7 Years, Female: Hi there, my name is Rosemary. I am a sweet lady who is a little on the shy side. I love hanging out in warm cat beds and sleeping is one of my favorite pastimes. I get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.
Leah, 4 Years, Female, Cattle Dog/Shepherd Mix: Meet Leah! This sweet and outgoing girl loves being outside and going for long walks. According to her previous home she is good with children but would do best as an only pet.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
A key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years
-
Maine
State reports 5 additional deaths as pace of positive COVID-19 tests slows
-
Nation / World
Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
-
Crime
Androscoggin County arrest log: Jan. 21-27, 2022
-
Nation / World
Activists urge athletes to speak out at Beijing Olympics