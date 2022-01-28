FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary did not slow down during a pandemic. In fact, it is happy to announce that $35,950 was donated to local, regional, and international projects in 2021.

Donations were made to: Area food pantries; scholarships for area high school students; ECU heat; United Way Packs for Progress; Wonderland; Backroad Books; UMF First year Fusion program; UMFCollegiate Leadership Challenge; Gerry Wiles food baskets; SeniorsPlus; Travis Mills Foundation; Polio Plus; Franklin County Children’s Task Force Pajama Project; Honor Flight Maine; Safe Passage; Western Maine Underwearness Project; Rotary Foundation; and District Projects.

Farmington Rotary meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday and welcomes anyone to attend a meeting, which is currently held via Zoom through February. If conditions allow, in-person meetings will resume at 7 a.m. at the North Dining Hall in the UMF Student Center. Farmington Rotary has more than 50 members and always welcomes individuals to come see what it is all about. To stay connected, find Zoom links, or to learn more visit https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/ or like the facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Farmington-Maine-Rotary-Club-118805791510185/.

