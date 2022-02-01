JAY — Regional School Unit 73 is seeing some positives in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, Jan. 27, during the Board of Directors meeting, Superintendent Scott Albert said there had been 467 positive cases since the first day of school. 398 were students and 63 adults. At the Jan. 13 meeting, the total was 424.

Because of changes in the Maine CDC standard operating procedures (SOP) contact tracing is not being done, Albert said.

In an email sent Jan. 17 Albert noted there had been 71 new cases from Jan. 9-16. An email sent Jan. 23 indicated 48 new cases in the week since.

In August, Directors voted 6-5 to require masks be worn while in school buildings. Since then several parents have spoken requesting masking be done away with.

With continuing public comments on the issue, Director Patrick Milligan followed up with Albert after the last meeting on reconsidering the vote.

“As a board we’re not able to reconsider that motion unless an individual who voted to enact the universal masking makes the reconsideration,” Milligan said. “That’s likely not going to happen here at this juncture, where we are. We need to keep the schools open at this point no matter what anybody feels. The SOP is designed to keep kids in school as long as possible.

“School units that do not enforce a universal masking policy must continue to contact trace and quarantine students and staff in accordance with the SOP,” he said. “I for one would like to see the kids’ faces before the school year is out, but I also don’t want to be jumping the gun while we still have a situation going on here in the community.”

Milligan noted a decision would also affect the memorandum of understanding the Directors have with the staff who work in the district educating children. He suggested the situation is more suited for state legislators to decide.

“I just want us to collectively as a board bring the focus back into the district,” Milligan said. “Whether we are universal masking or not, everyone here has the best interest of the children in mind. We all should be focusing on making sure that we’re not increasing the gap in education that we have developed over this period of time. Masks are uncomfortable, maybe not fun. Educating kids is.”

Director Phoebe Pike wanted to focus on some of the positive things happening in the district.

“I want to give a shout out to (middle school teacher Dan) Labonte for helping put together the musical,” she said. “Going through the auditions, rehearsals, it’s already looking fantastic. I couldn’t be happier for our kids.”

Pike also tipped her hat to the bus drivers who “don’t get the appreciation they often deserve.” With the weather and the storm coming up she asked to give them a round of applause.

“As most of you know, I do a lot of robotics around the state,” Director Joel Pike said. “Through the Foster Tech connection the Blue Crew robotics team at Mt. Blue will be bringing in Spruce Mountain High School and Rob Taylor. Four students have signed up, three have gone up there tonight to integrate with their team.”

Competitions are scheduled for February, March and April, he noted.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t have a team here but going there gives them an opportunity,” Joel Pike said. “That program is very valuable for students.”

