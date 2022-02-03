FARMINGTON — Michael and Julie Bolduc purchased Jack’s Trading Post at 477 Fairbanks Road Jan. 4.

“I was born, grew up in the area, rode my bike to the store,” Michael Bolduc said. “It was time for a change.”

He had been involved in the building trades previously. The worker shortage made that difficult, he said.

“The weather can be cold, wet, really hot sometimes,” Bolduc noted. “The weather in the store doesn’t change.”

Julie Bolduc worked at the store when the couple first met 25 years ago, he said. A teacher in Regional School District 73, she will be involved with the store as will the couple’s two children, Bolduc said. Their daughter worked the last few summers for the former owners while on breaks from college in Massachusetts and their son works at The Wood Mill of Maine in Mercer, he noted.

“Rick and Cheryl Wells owned the store for 34 years,” Bolduc said. “His brother and parents owned it before. I believe his grandparents built the store in 1955.”

The Bolducs plan to change the store layout inside a little bit as money allows.

“We plan some cosmetic remodeling, bolster the outdoor sporting goods section, add some menu items to takeout,” Bolduc said. “Just add to the outdoor section, the stock is kind of depleted right now, get it back up to a full inventory of fishing, hunting and ammunition.

“So far we’ve added Reuben sandwiches and Reuben pizza,” he noted. “We plan to come up with other creative pizza options, more sandwich options to start.”

Jack’s Trading Post is a tagging station and offers bait and other supplies for ice fishing. There are nine or 10 employees now, Bolduc said.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information call 778-2615 or visit the Facebook page.

