JIM POND TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side early Thursday on icy Route 27, spilling its load of wood chips and stalling traffic, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

The rig driven by Gislain Gaucher, 55, of Quebec bumped into a truck driven by James Cote, 58, of Peru and owned by Richard Carrier Trucking Inc. of Skowhegan, Nichols said.

There were no apparent injuries, he said.

Gaucher’s rig had Transport Martin Carrier written on the side of it, Eustis Fire Rescue Chief Sprague Wise said.

Border Patrol agents were contacted to shut down the southbound lane at the Canadian border, Nichols said.

Deputy Tyler Gray responded to the accident near Greenbush Pond just after 7 a.m., along with Sgt. Nathan Bean and Maine State Trooper Bernard Campbell of the Maine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit and the Eustis Fire Rescue Department.

An excavator unloaded the wood chips, Wise said. Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville put the truck back on its wheels.

The scene was cleared about 1:10 p.m., Wise said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: