JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu for February.

Feb. 4 – the meal will feature meatloaf, potato, carrots and banana pudding cake for $10

March 11 it will be Turkey pot pie, cranberry sauce and chocolate covered cherry cake just $10

March 18 – Ham, scallop potatoes, green beans with pumpkin spice cake, also $10

March 25, Mardi Gras Jambalaya with corn bread, creamy cucumber salad with hornets’ nest cake, all for $11. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

