Norwich
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The following student from your readership area has been recognized on the Dean’s list at Norwich University for the Fall 2021 semester: Rebekah K Howard, of Highland Plt. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors.
Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, OH — Maighread Laliberte of Temple, a graduate of Oxford Hills High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
