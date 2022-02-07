LIVERMORE — Regional School Unit 73 is looking at spending $1.42 million more in the next fiscal year, Superintendent Scott Albert told directors at Thursday night’s first budget meeting.

The proposed budget for 2022-23 stands at $22.17 million, compared to $20.75 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

Over 75% of the budget is salaries and wages, Albert said. “Benefits are 15.93% over last year,” Special Education is up 16% and health insurance is up 13%.

“We have 303 staff people, not counting coaches and substitutes,” he said. “That definitely puts us at number two, pretty close to number one size-wise for businesses or corporations in this area. Of those, 163 are residents of our three towns.”

The district includes Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

Jay’s valuation has been lowered by the state, drastically changing what each town receives in state education funding and what each town pays to the district, Albert said.

“We will go over it with you at our next meeting, what that exactly looks like based on the budget we have presented,” he said. “Any changes in this budget would change those numbers. We just got the new evaluation numbers.”

Albert is seeking to establish a capital reserve account for utilities to help with volatility in the next couple years. He said $100,000 undesignated and carried over from this year’s budget could be used for it.

Another budget proposal is $45,000 toward the district tennis courts in Jay.

The memorandum of understanding for tuition students from Fayette needs to be updated, Albert said. There will be an article in the budget warrant on that and one on choosing to continue with the district budget meeting and referendum vote, he noted.

Director Doug DiPasquale of Jay asked what if there was no budget increase.

Albert said it would mean eliminating 13 to 15 teaching positions.

“That would reduce our ability to get kids back to where they need to be,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald of Jay said.

The remaining budget meetings are Feb. 10 at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School and Feb. 17 at Spruce Mountain Middle School, both in Jay.

The districtwide budget meeting is April 7 at the middle school, followed by a vote April 26 in each town.

