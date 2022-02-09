LEWISTON — Two teenagers were hurt Tuesday night after they were reportedly jumped by a group of people at an apartment complex on Strawberry Avenue.

Police said that about 7:15 p.m., they were called for a report of a large fight among teenagers at the basketball court. Several of the combatants were reported to be armed with a variety of weapons, police said.

When the first police officers arrived at 99 Strawberry Ave., they found the brawlers had fled, except for an 18-year-old man who was injured. He was taken to a hospital.

Police later learned that a juvenile had also been hurt and had been taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by his parents. That boy was later identified by his mother, Jennifer Banton, as a 14-year-old.

Banton said her son was jumped and beaten with a variety of weapons.

“Four carloads of teens pulled up with bats, machetes and metal pipes,” she said. “They beat my son and another boy nearly to death.”

Banton said she learned about the attack when her son arrived home Tuesday night.

“He was dropped at my door with a face full of blood,” she said. “I called the police and took him to the hospital immediately. He cannot talk, he responds using his thumbs.”

The 14-year-old was moved from St. Mary’s to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Banton said he has two possible fractures to his neck.

She said the attack was the result of an incident during which her son stepped in to protect a student who had been stabbed in a high school bathroom Monday. However, a school official said that while there have been reports of fights, no stabbing — or other use of weapons — has occurred at the school.

“We take these matters very seriously,” Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais said. “Safety is our first priority for students and staff. We did have a situation at LHS that involved three students. We continue to investigate the history of the relationships of those involved in the school situation.”

Langlais said disciplinary action has been taken for the incident at the school and their investigation continues.

“Students involved have been suspended, are not allowed on school grounds, and will not return to LHS pending a meeting with me at a mutually agreeable time as part of our disciplinary process,” Langlais wrote.

Police are working with school officials as part of their investigation into the matters.

Banton said her son’s role in the conflict at the high school, “was not of an aggressor — he attempted to help defuse a dangerous situation and this is what happened.”

Banton said her son was up and walking Wednesday.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” she said, “and he’s far from out of the woods. He is scared for himself and his friends.”

News about the attack was going viral Wednesday on social media.

“We appreciate all of the prayers and uplifting messages from his classmates and the community,” she said, “and ask that they continue to keep him lifted in prayer as he heals.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: