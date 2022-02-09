WILTON — The Tyngtown Club in Wilton has been in existence for over 120 years. The club has a history of supporting the Wilton Community in many ways. also supporting the Children’s Summer Reading Program at the Wilton Library, the Wilton Scholarship Foundation, the Western Maine Play Museum, Fit Girls and more.

Tyngtown Club has also been responsible for buying, planting and watering the summer flowers and winter decorations in over 40 window boxes in downtown Wilton for many years. One of the members favorite things each year is personally donating money at the December meeting to support literacy in the Wilton Schools.

This year the member’s donations went to Cushing School Pre-School teacher, Donna Barber. For years she has bought books for a room lending library so her students can take them home and read to their family. Tyngtown Club’s generous donation will allow her to replace books that are worn out and buy new ones.

