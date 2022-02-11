Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, February 19, there will be a Public Pickup/Takeout Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Applesauce, Rolls and Blueberry Cake.$9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. Deliveries are available in the Farmington and Wilton area for a cost of $10 per meal. Reservations would be appreciated by 5 pm on Thursday, February 17. For reservations you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin MDonald – 645-2190.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu for February.

• Feb. 11 it will be Turkey pot pie, cranberry sauce and chocolate covered cherry cake just $10

• Feb. 18 – Ham, scallop potatoes, green beans with pumpkin spice cake, also $10

• Feb. 25, Mardi Gras Jambalaya with corn bread, creamy cucumber salad with hornets’ nest cake, all for $11.

Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

COVID clinic

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Wednesday, February 16, from 2-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome. Those attending will be administered the Moderna vaccine by staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, individuals are eligible for a booster five months after the last dose in their primary series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) and at least two months after receiving the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: