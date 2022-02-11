FARMINGTON — The Greater Franklin Cultural Coalition is collaborating with The High Peaks Creative Council (HPCC) on a project to expand the American Barn Quilt Trail into southern Franklin County.

The HPCC has created and installed thirty quilt block murals in north Franklin County and fifteen in Somerset County. The artwork was created through a series of workshops in the local school districts and through community-based workshops for people of all ages.

The southern Franklin County barn quilts will be created at a series of free workshops. Participants will learn the art of making barn quilt murals and help create public art for the community! Each participant will learn skills and techniques to create exterior murals of American quilt block designs.

Finished pieces will be displayed on area roadside barns and buildings. Workshops will strictly follow CDC guidelines. All ages are welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP is required as space is limited. The schedule is as follows:

• Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton, Maine: March 2, 3, and 4 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

• Belle Creative Arts Center in Wilton, Maine: March 7 and 8 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

• Farmington Community Center in Farmington, Maine: March 14, 15, 17, 18, and 21 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

The first barn quilt trail was created in Adams County, Ohio, in 2001 by Donna Sue Groves wanted to honor her mother, a well-known quilter by painting a quilt block on their barn. Soon after, twenty quilt blocks were painted on barns in Adams County.

The project had wide appeal and proved to be beneficial to the community by bringing tourism and economic development. Today, there are barn quilt trails in more than half of the states in the United States.

The HPCC participated in the American for The Arts “Arts and Economic Prosperity Study 5” and found that the non-profit arts and cultural industry generates $1,755,237 in annual economic activity in the Maine High Peaks region of north Franklin County.

“This research provides data indicating that the arts and cultural industry has a significant impact in our rural communities. Here in Franklin County, the cultural sector provides employment opportunities, supports businesses, attracts tourism, and lengthens the time visitors choose to stay here” said Reinholt.

The nationwide study was organized by Americans for the Arts, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education. “We are hoping the expansion of the barn quilt trail will enhance cultural destination tourism, increase economic activity and increase community pride.

Linking America’s pastime of quilting with rural agricultural buildings celebrates two very integral parts of American culture together” Reinholt said. For more information on the project please contact Saskia Reinholt at 207-313-4878 or email [email protected]

