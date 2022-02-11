REGION — With Smart Care, PT (7-2) losing to Archies, Inc (7-2), Hotel Rumford (7-1), with 1 less game played, takes over 1st place in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League. Horrace Mann Insurance (2-6) was also idle for the week, as the rest of the league via for mediocrity.

Archies, who had a couple of players missing, got out to an early lead as their guard play was to much for a shorthanded Smart Care PT to handle and ran to a 79-55 victory. Archies combination of Eric Berry (22 points) and Owen Jones (18 points, 4 threes) controlled the game, while Glen Dubois 15 points (5 threes) and Ryan Savage 10 helped the cause. Smart Care was led by Nick St Germain with 18 points and Mateo Lapointe 10 points.

The Thunder (3-6) used a distribution of scoring and soundly beat Cannatopia Runners (3-6), 84-68. Mike Pare 23 points (3 threes) directed the victors and got lots of help. Will Bean added 19 points, Draven Finnegan 13 (3 threes), Keegan Davis and Taylor Pellitier 10 each. Hunter Meeks was high man for Cannatopia with 25 points and Eric Gemilli had 22.

Hotel Rumford got a scare from Jay (1-8), but outlasted the upstarts, 73-64. Craig Milledge had 22 points from the point guard position to pace The Hotel, while Eric Canwell 16, Scot New 15 (4 threes), Will Sorenson and Robbie Babb 10 each, adde support. Jay had 3 players in double digit scoring, Steve Dongher 14, Deon Cheers, Jr 13 and Dan Kuklinski 12.

