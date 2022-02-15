JAY — For Jordan Chapman of Jay, the Coffee Talks hosted twice monthly by Regional School Unit 73 counselors/social workers are one of her favorite times.

Held in the banquet room at LaFleur’s Restaurant from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., the goal of Coffee Talks is to offer support for each other and build community. The first talk was held Jan. 14, 2022.

“It’s a reason for us to get out of the house,” Chapman said Friday morning, Feb. 11. She brings her infant son. “I came because I have been having some parenting issues with my daughter. She’s only six. It feels like it is very early to be coming up with these issues.”

Karen Flagg of Jay cares for her great-grandson. She wanted information on programs, things to get him involved in.

Flagg’s great-grandson attends pre-kindergarten two days a week at the primary school. Other parents gave feedback on area programs they like.

Jay mom Stacy Greenleaf has four students in Spruce schools, grades five to ten. A son graduated in 2015. She wanted information on current topics such as COVID-19, parenting, supports in the area, different social things kids are dealing with.

“When Caleb graduated in 2015, bullying was the biggest issue,” she said. “It was a different type. Today’s bullying is different, they are cut throat.”

“It doesn’t end when [students] go home,” Spruce Mountain Elementary School social worker Jennifer Stone said.

“Internet, texting and posting on social media,” Greenleaf noted. “It’s crazy. It’s so different now.”

Collette Couture came to listen, get some ideas for her grandchildren ages seven to 14.

The Coffee Talks are held twice a month on Friday mornings, about the time parents have dropped their students off at school. A guest speaker is invited to share information about programs, assistance or other resources available from that agency or organization.

On Friday, Emily Chaney spoke of the various programs Franklin County Children’s Task Force provides.

The next Coffee Talk will be Friday, March 11. Self care will be the focus with mindfulness, relaxation activities planned.

