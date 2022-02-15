Stacy Greenleaf, second from left, talks about how bullying has changed during a Coffee Talk Friday morning, Feb. 11. Sponsored by Regional School Unit 73 the talks are held at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. Also pictured from left are Collette Couture, and school social workers Kristy Labonte and Jennifer Stone. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

JAY — For Jordan Chapman of Jay, the Coffee Talks hosted twice monthly by Regional School Unit 73 counselors/social workers are one of her favorite times.

Held in the banquet room at LaFleur’s Restaurant from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., the goal of Coffee Talks is to offer support for each other and build community. The first talk was held Jan. 14, 2022.

“It’s a reason for us to get out of the house,” Chapman said Friday morning, Feb. 11. She brings her infant son. “I came because I have been having some parenting issues with my daughter. She’s only six. It feels like it is very early to be coming up with these issues.”

Karen Flagg of Jay cares for her great-grandson. She wanted information on programs, things to get him involved in.

Karen Flagg listens during a Coffee Talk Friday morning, Feb. 11, at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. Sponsored by RSU 73, the talks are held twice monthly to provide resource information and support for parents/guardians. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Flagg’s great-grandson attends pre-kindergarten two days a week at the primary school. Other parents gave feedback on area programs they like.

Jay mom Stacy Greenleaf has four students in Spruce schools, grades five to ten. A son graduated in 2015. She wanted information on current topics such as COVID-19, parenting, supports in the area, different social things kids are dealing with.

“When Caleb graduated in 2015, bullying was the biggest issue,” she said. “It was a different type. Today’s bullying is different, they are cut throat.”

“It doesn’t end when [students] go home,” Spruce Mountain Elementary School social worker Jennifer Stone said.

“Internet, texting and posting on social media,” Greenleaf noted. “It’s crazy. It’s so different now.”

Collette Couture came to listen, get some ideas for her grandchildren ages seven to 14.

Emily Chaney describes programs offered by Franklin County Children’s Task Force during a Coffee Talk Friday morning, Feb. 11, at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. Sponsored by RSU 73, the talks are held twice a month. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

The Coffee Talks are held twice a month on Friday mornings, about the time parents have dropped their students off at school. A guest speaker is invited to share information about programs, assistance or other resources available from that agency or organization.

On Friday, Emily Chaney spoke of the various programs Franklin County Children’s Task Force provides.

The next Coffee Talk will be Friday, March 11. Self care will be the focus with mindfulness, relaxation activities planned.

