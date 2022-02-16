Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, February 19, there will be a Public Pickup/Takeout Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Applesauce, Rolls and Blueberry Cake.$9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. Deliveries are available in the Farmington and Wilton area for a cost of $10 per meal. Reservations would be appreciated by 5 pm on Thursday, February 17. For reservations you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin MDonald – 645-2190.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu for February.

• Feb. 18 – Ham, scallop potatoes, green beans with pumpkin spice cake, also $10

• Feb. 25, Mardi Gras Jambalaya with corn bread, creamy cucumber salad with hornets’ nest cake, all for $11.

• Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

