LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board accepted a site review application Wednesday for a medical marijuana retail store on Baldwin Street but rejected another for a store on Main Street, Town Manager Amanda Allen said Thursday.
The board accepted Roger Moulton’s application for The Local Joint at 7 Baldwin St., she said.
Kris Coburn’s proposal for a store, Natural Thumb, at 41 Main St., the Western Auto complex, was not accepted because of safety reasons and lack of parking, Allen said.
Moulton’s application will go to the Board of Selectmen for a license, following a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the Town Office, she said.
Selectmen have 15 days to issue written licenses, unless issuance would violate any provision of the Medical Marijuana Establishment Licensing Ordinance.
The Select Board accepted license applications on Feb. 8 for Tree Tops at 72 Main St., Fish Meadow Cannabis at 93 Main St., and BJ’s Cannabis at 75 Main St.
Selectmen accepted a license application on Tuesday for The Gas Station at 57 Main St.
All applications went to public hearings before acceptance.
