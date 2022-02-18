Senior College

FARMINGTON — Registration is now open for Gold Leaf spring term membership and courses online at www.goldleafinstitute.org . Offerings include both online and in-person activities. Gold LEAF is a member run organization promoting life-long learning. Membership is open to anyone 50 and older and their spouse/partner regardless of age. Our offerings include both online courses and in-person activities. Don’t forget that you must sign up for membership each new term.

If you wish to sign up for indoor, on-campus IN-PERSON classes, please follow the guidelines provided by our host, the University of Maine at Farmington.

​

With our on-line Zoom classes, you can enjoy learning right from the comfort of your easy chair. It’s simple.

You don’t need a Zoom account and you don’t have to download the Zoom app. You get the link for the class right in your email. Click on the link and off you go. Additionally, you will receive a link to watch the recorded class again. If you miss the class, you will have the opportunity to view it later. COVID19 Policies: We will be following the current UMF guidelines for on-campus courses. Current protocols can be found at https://www.umf.maine.edu/return/

Learn without stress, tests, credits, and prerequisites. We invite everyone over 50 to our website, www.goldleafinstitute.org, to view the course catalog for the fall term.

Suppers EAST WILTON — On Saturday, February 19, there will be a Public Pickup/Takeout Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Applesauce, Rolls and Blueberry Cake.$9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. Deliveries are available in the Farmington and Wilton area for a cost of $10 per meal. Reservations would be appreciated by 5 pm on Thursday, February 17. For reservations you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin MDonald – 645-2190. JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu for February. • Feb. 18 – Ham, scallop potatoes, green beans with pumpkin spice cake, also $10 • Feb. 25, Mardi Gras Jambalaya with corn bread, creamy cucumber salad with hornets’ nest cake, all for $11. • Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: