Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Here are this week’s Pets of the Week. Call 207-778-2638 if you can open your heart and home to one of these pets.

Stella, Pitbull Mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Stella!! Stella was found as a pregnant stray in Roxbury so unfortunately her background is unknown to us. She is still learning to trust people and she would love to find a quiet and patient home who will help her to continue to learn trust. Stella would like to do a meet and greet if you currently have a canine companion to see if they can be friends. Stella can be easily frightened by unfamiliar situations, and she would do best in a home without small children.

Anna, Female, 1 to 3 Years: Hi there, my name is Anna. I am a sweet girl who can be a little on the shy side. I love head scratches and attention. I am pretty selective about my feline friends here at the shelter, and wouldn’t mind having a home where I was the only pet.

